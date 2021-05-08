SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in SkyWest by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 61,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

In other news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

