Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $287,863,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $175.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

