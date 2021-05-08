Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $192.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $175.12 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

