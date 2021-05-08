SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $72.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

