SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

SLRC stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $794.91 million, a PE ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

