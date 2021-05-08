Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Given New GBX 4,623 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LON SKG opened at GBX 3,836 ($50.12) on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,318 ($30.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,953 ($51.65). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,523.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,435.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60. The stock has a market cap of £9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of €0.87 ($1.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider James A. Lawrence sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,429 ($44.80), for a total value of £5,657,850 ($7,392,017.25).

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

