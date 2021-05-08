Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard Thomas Miller Sells 2,000 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total transaction of $489,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $826,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Thomas Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50.

NYSE:SNA opened at $251.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $252.68. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

