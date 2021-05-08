Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,066,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $206.04 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.41 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.46.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

