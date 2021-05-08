SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 125.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 216.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

