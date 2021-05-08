Software Aktiengesellschaft Declares Dividend of $0.44 (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4432 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

