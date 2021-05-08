SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $220.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $300.40.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $220.40 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $109.12 and a one year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.