SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $333.00 at Cowen

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $347.00 to $333.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $300.40.

SEDG stock opened at $220.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.12 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

