Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Shares Down 0.3%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) shares dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 11,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 11,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

About Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF)

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

