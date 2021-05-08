Sologenic Trading Down 6.6% This Week (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00002753 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $322.32 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00067259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00256335 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 71,217.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $658.04 or 0.01124272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00768533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 292.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,406 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

