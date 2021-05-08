SOMESING (SSX) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $15.12 million and $1.75 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00066684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00253808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 517.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.38 or 0.01136726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.06 or 0.00740948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,151.64 or 0.99495107 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

