SOTA Finance Achieves Market Cap of $6.03 Million (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. SOTA Finance has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $178,312.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,993,610 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

