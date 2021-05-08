Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.32.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

