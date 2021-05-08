Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS SCEYF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

