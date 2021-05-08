Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $156,977.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

