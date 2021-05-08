Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

NYSE:LUV opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

