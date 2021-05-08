Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1,263.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,921 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up about 1.4% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,575 shares of the airline’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

