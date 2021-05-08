Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $66.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE:SWX opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

