SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $347.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $348.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

