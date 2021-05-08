SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Archetype Wealth Partners’ 6th Largest Position

Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeit Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average of $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.