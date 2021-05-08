SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,522,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $117.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $80.72 and a 12-month high of $118.03.

