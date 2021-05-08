SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

SPSM stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $44.85.

