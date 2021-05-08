SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after buying an additional 151,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 65,792 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period.

SLY stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.67. The company had a trading volume of 32,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,207. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $99.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

