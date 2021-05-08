Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00065467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.88 or 0.00323326 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00041809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

