Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$629.83 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.36.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$43.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$16.87 and a 12 month high of C$47.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.99.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

