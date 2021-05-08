Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.36.

TSE:TOY traded down C$1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 107,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,661. Spin Master has a one year low of C$16.87 and a one year high of C$47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.99.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

