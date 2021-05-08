Spinnaker Trust Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 1.36% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,957,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $104.70.

