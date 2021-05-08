Spinnaker Trust Invests $2.12 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $47.03 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.