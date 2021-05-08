Spinnaker Trust Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

BMY stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,665 shares of company stock worth $3,719,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

