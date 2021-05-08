Spinnaker Trust Trims Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth $194,000.

Shares of KBA opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $53.32.

