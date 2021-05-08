SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SWTX traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $73.36. 239,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $680,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SWTX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

