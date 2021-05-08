Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $9.84 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.