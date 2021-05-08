Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Earnings Results

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.870-2.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.87-2.00 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,032. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

