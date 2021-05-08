SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $123.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $113.00. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after buying an additional 198,764 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,693,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,106,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SPS Commerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,170,000 after buying an additional 254,692 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

