SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Posts Earnings Results

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.60. 149,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $70.69.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

