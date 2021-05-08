Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Lessened by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Square were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $233.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.79. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.02.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.