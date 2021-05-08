Stacks (STX) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and $33.96 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00257217 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 78,022.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.27 or 0.01126539 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,630,783 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

