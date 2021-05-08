Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

