Starname Trading Up 71.4% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Starname has a total market cap of $10.18 million and $550,877.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Starname has traded up 71.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.52 or 0.00791370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00103493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,559.02 or 0.09450170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Starname Profile

IOV is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

