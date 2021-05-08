STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.23 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002101 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $58.50 million and approximately $583,947.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00081934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00065197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00103061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00771928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.26 or 0.09015878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00045156 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

