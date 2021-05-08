State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 108.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,568,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,887,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total transaction of $3,160,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,411.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $7,993,205.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,647,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,314,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.85. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.