State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,458 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $166.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.26 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $167.08. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.