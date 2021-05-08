State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.62 Million Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.66% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

