State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 101.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,243,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $147.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

