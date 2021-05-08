State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,436 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Shares of WRB opened at $81.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

