State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,322,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of HWM opened at $33.57 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

